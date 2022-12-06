Skip to Content
AP Utah
By
Published 9:57 PM

Southern Utah defeats West Coast Baptist 120-49

KIFI

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Parsa Fallah had 23 points in Southern Utah’s 120-49 win over West Coast Baptist on Tuesday night.

Fallah added 17 rebounds and three steals for the Thunderbirds (6-4). Dee Barnes added 17 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Tevian Jones recorded 15 points and was 7 of 16 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).

Job Sichting led the (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Ethan Delaney added 14 points for West Coast Baptist. In addition, Nathaniel King had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Utah

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content