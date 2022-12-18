Humphries, Love win women’s World Cup bobsled race for US

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how.

Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track.

Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this season; she is beginning the transition from push athlete to driver.

Germany got silver and bronze in the women’s race. Laura Nolte and Lena Neunecker were second in 1:55.05, while Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander took third in 1:55.52.

In the four-man race later Sunday, Brad Hall of Britain had a breakthrough — his first World Cup win in 84 career attempts. Hall held off world and Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich by 0.01 seconds to get the win.

Hall’s team finished in 1:50.36. Friedrich rallied from fourth place after the first heat to finish in 1:50.37 for his 74th medal in his last 79 World Cup races.

Christoph Hafer of Germany drove to third in 1:50.43, after holding the lead following the first heat. Frank Del Duca was the top U.S. finisher, driving to a tie for sixth.

The World Cup bobsled and skeleton tour now enters its holiday break and resumes in Winterberg, Germany, on Jan. 7.

