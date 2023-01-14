Traore’s 19 lead BYU over Pepperdine 91-81

By The Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points as BYU beat Pepperdine 91-81 on Saturday night.

Traore had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (14-7, 4-2 West Coast Conference). Dallin Hall scored 13 points and added seven assists. Spencer Johnson was 4-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Waves (7-12, 0-5) were led in scoring by Houston Mallette, who finished with 19 points and four steals. Maxwell Lewis added 18 points for Pepperdine. Jan Zidek also had 14 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Waves.

BYU took the lead with 18:20 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-28 at halftime, with Traore racking up 12 points. BYU used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 10-point lead at 65-55 with 10:02 left in the half before finishing off the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. BYU visits Santa Clara and Pepperdine hosts Saint Mary’s (Cal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.