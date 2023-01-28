Harmon, Bandaogo lead Utah Valley over New Mexico St 77-72

OREM, Utah (AP) — Justin Harmon had 17 points and Aziz Bandaogo posted a double-double to help Utah Valley fend off New Mexico State 77-72 on Saturday.

Harmon shot 6 for 15, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, for the Wolverines (17-6, 8-2 Western Athletic Conference). Bandaogo scored 16 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked four shots. Trey Woodbury hit three 3-pointers and scored 15.

Anthony Roy scored 23 poiints to lead the Aggies (7-14, 0-9), who have lost nine straight. Xavier Pinson totaled 17 points, four assists and four steals. Deshawndre Washington had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

NEXT UP

Utah Valley next plays Thursday against Utah Tech on the road, and New Mexico State will host SFA on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.