Skip to Content
AP Utah
By
Published 9:32 PM

Traore double-double powers BYU to 81-66 win over Pacific

KIFI

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds to power BYU to an 81-66 victory over Pacific on Saturday night.

Gideon George added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (16-10, 6-5 West Coast Conference). Jaxson Robinson scored 11.

The Tigers (12-13, 5-5) were led by Jordan Ivy-Curry with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Judson Martindale added 10 points, while Donovan Williams scored nine.

BYU took the lead with 3:55 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-30 at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. BYU visits Pepperdine and Pacific visits Portland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Utah

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content