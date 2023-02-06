Skip to Content
Abercrombie leads Northern Colorado over Weber State 88-54

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Riley Abercrombie scored 21 points and Northern Colorado defeated Weber State 88-54 on Monday night.

Abercrombie also grabbed seven rebounds for the Bears (8-16, 3-9 Big Sky Conference). Dalton Knecht had 16 points and seven rebounds. Daylen Kountz scored 16 with six rebounds and four assists.

Dillon Jones led the Wildcats (12-12, 7-4) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Dyson Koehler added 10 points and Steven Verplancken Jr. scored nine.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Northern Colorado hosts Portland State, while Weber State hosts Montana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

