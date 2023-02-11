Skip to Content
Montana wins 74-69 over Weber State

By The Associated Press

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Aanen Moody scored 23 points as Montana beat Weber State 74-69 on Saturday night.

Moody added six rebounds for the Grizzlies (14-12, 8-6 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Whitney scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 10 from the floor. Dischon Thomas recorded 14 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (4 for 5 from distance).

The Wildcats (13-13, 8-5) were led by Dillon Jones, who posted 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Weber State also got 15 points from Zahir Porter. Steven Verplancken Jr. also put up 14 points.

NEXT UP

Montana plays Saturday against Montana State on the road, while Weber State visits Sacramento State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

