Darthard scores 19 in Utah Valley’s 67-58 win over Seattle U

SEATTLE (AP) — Le’Tre Darthard’s 19 points helped Utah Valley defeat Seattle U 67-58 on Saturday night.

Darthard also had three steals for the Wolverines (21-6, 12-2 Western Athletic Conference). Trey Woodbury scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Justin Harmon added 10 points. Utah Valley leads the WAC by two games over Sam Houston.

The Redhawks (18-10, 9-6) were led in scoring by Alex Schumacher, who finished with 19 points. Emeka Udenyi added eight points and three steals for Seattle U. In addition, Riley Grigsby had seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

