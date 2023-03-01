Skip to Content
AP Utah
Utah Tech defeats Seattle U 93-56

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Isaiah Pope scored 22 points as Utah Tech beat Seattle U 93-56 on Wednesday night.

Pope shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Trailblazers (13-17, 5-12 Western Athletic Conference). Tanner Christensen added 19 points while going 7 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Cameron Gooden was 4 of 4 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

Riley Grigsby finished with nine points for the Redhawks (19-11, 10-7). Cameron Tyson added nine points for Seattle U.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

