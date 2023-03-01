Skip to Content
Utah Valley defeats UT Arlington 78-59

OREM, Utah (AP) — Justin Harmon’s 17 points helped Utah Valley defeat UT Arlington 78-59 on Wednesday night.

Harmon was 6 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Wolverines (23-7, 14-3 Western Athletic Conference). Le’Tre Darthard scored 16 points while going 4 of 17 from the floor, including 2 for 9 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Aziz Bandaogo shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Kyron Gibson finished with 16 points for the Mavericks (11-19, 6-11). Marion Humphrey added 10 points and three steals for UT Arlington. In addition, Dario Domingos finished with 10 points.

