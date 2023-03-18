Skip to Content
Spurgin's 16 lead Southern Utah past N. Alabama in CBI 72-50

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jason Spurgin had 16 points and 17 rebounds in Southern Utah’s 72-50 win over North Alabama on Saturday in the CBI Tournament.

Spurgin added three blocks for the Thunderbirds (23-12). Cameron Healy added 15 points and Tevian Jones scored 14.

The Lions (18-15) were led in scoring by Dallas Howell, who finished with 13 points and two steals. North Alabama also got 11 points from Daniel Ortiz. Damien Forrest had 16 rebounds for the Lions.

Southern Utah will play Duquesne or Rice in the quarterfinals on Monday. Duquesne and Rice play a first-round game on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

