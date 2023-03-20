Jones scores 30, Southern Utah beats Rice 81-79 in CBI

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tevian Jones scored 30 points to lead Southern Utah over Rice 81-79 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the CBI Tournament.

Jones made a turnaround jumper from the baseline with four seconds on the clock to put Southern Utah ahead and Rice didn’t hit the rim on a 3-pointer to close the contest.

Southern Utah moves on to the semifinals on Tuesday to face Eastern Kentucky, which beat No. 1 seed Indiana State in overtime.

Jones added six rebounds for the Thunderbirds (24-12). Cameron Healy scored 14 points and added five assists. Maizen Fausett shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Travis Evee led the way for the Owls (19-16) with 25 points and two steals. Max Fiedler added 22 points, 16 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Quincy Olivari also recorded 14 points and six rebounds.

