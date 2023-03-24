Bucks overwhelm Jazz 144-116 for third straight victory

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Grayson Allen scored a season-high 25 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 144-116 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Allen made five 3-pointers and shot 57% from the field to help the Bucks lead wire-to-wire. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 11 assists, and Pat Connaughton scored 22 points while making six 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday added 18 points and seven assists, and Brook Lopez had 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks.

Milwaukee made 22 3-pointers and shot 56% from the field to fuel its third straight victory.

Simone Fontecchio scored a career-high 26 points in his third career start to lead the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk had 16 points and seven rebounds. Talen Horton-Tucker added 13 points and eight assists as Utah dropped its second in a row at home.

Milwaukee made eight 3-pointers and shot 50% from the perimeter during the first quarter. Allen set the pace by going 4 of 4 from the perimeter. He scored Milwaukee’s first four baskets and his final outside basket in the quarter gave the Bucks a 19-4 lead.

The Jazz cut the deficit to 22-17 on a 3-pointer from Johnny Juzang before Milwaukee ran away from Utah again before the first quarter ended. Jevon Carter scored three baskets over four possessions to fuel a 16-4 run that extended the Bucks’ lead to 38-21.

Utah trimmed the deficit to single digits again in the second quarter, cutting Milwaukee’s lead to 54-48 on back-to-back baskets from Olynyk and Walker Kessler. The Bucks countered with a 16-2 run punctuated by three straight baskets by Antetokounmpo to extend their lead again to 70-50.

Milwaukee led by double-digits the entire second half.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Allen averaged just 6.0 points and scored seven total baskets in his previous three games before facing Utah. … Lopez has blocked five or more shots in three of his last seven games.

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion) was inactive for the second time in three games. … Utah outscored Milwaukee 24-12 in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Bucks: at Denver on Saturday.

Jazz: at Sacramento on Saturday. ___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports