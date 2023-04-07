Skip to Content
AP Utah
By
Published 11:45 AM

Utah 3rd grader resisted kidnapping attempt outside school

KIFI

Associated Press

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah third-grader screamed and fought off a man who appeared to be trying to kidnap her before fleeing the area, officials said Friday.

Granite School District administrators said they were investigating the attempted kidnapping Thursday at Whittier Elementary School and working with West Valley City police to locate the suspect.

They said a young man of average build and height can be seen on surveillance footage dragging the third-grader outside the school at 3:50 p.m. School employees eventually heard her cries for help and approached.

“The student did the right thing and fought her attacker and screamed for help,” district officials said in a statement.

District spokesperson Ben Horsley said during a Friday news conference that additional officers will be stationed around the school while the investigation is underway.

Article Topic Follows: AP Utah

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content