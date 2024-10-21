Police investigate disturbance in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Idaho Falls Police are investigating a possible disturbance late Monday afternoon near Merrett Drive and 12th Street.

Police spokesman Jessica Clements said the incident started at 4:15 p.m., She said it involved a weapon of some sort but didn't know what the weapon was.

The SWAT team was called in at one moment but left soon after they arrived.

Idaho Falls Police investigate a disturbance on Merrett Drive and 12th Street on October 21, 2024.

Police have contacted the people involved and are determining what the next step is. They said there was no threat to the public.

Our reporter said they saw two people handcuffed and placed in police cars.

This developing story will be updated as more information is received.