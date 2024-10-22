Police catch burglary suspect using drone

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—Pocatello police officers used a drone to locate a suspect involved in a burglary on Monday at approximately 9 p.m.

Lexy Davis, 42, of Pocatello, was seen fleeing a home on Elmore St.

The victim reported that multiple firearms were taken from the home. When the police arrived, they watched Ring camera footage of the suspect leaving the house.

The police tracked Davis with a drone and found her with a firearm, hiding in the brush on Saratoga St. close to the fence line. They were then able to negotiate with Davis and take her into custody.

Davis was charged with burglary, aggravated assault upon certain personnel and grand theft.

The police are still investigating what occurred and if Davis attempted to enter other residences or cars in the area.

If you have information about this case please call Lt. Hancock at 208-234-6100.