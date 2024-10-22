Mystery mobile home dumped near Inkom

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI)– A mobile home and semi trailer that were abandoned on the side of an Inkom area back road in early October have yet to be claimed.

In a Facebook post, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the mobile home or the teal semi truck that was seen pulling the trailer in surveillance camera footage from October 2.

A surveillance camera captured a teal semi-truck carrying a mobile home on I-15 on October 2, 2024 and left the home abandoned on a back road near Inkom. Courtesy: Bannock Co. Sheriff

The Sheriff's office said the truck bypassed the Port of Entry and believed the driver must have had some issues with the trailer because they abandoned it.

Anyone with information about the truck, trailer, or house is encouraged to contact Sgt. Everson, with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, at (208) 236-7111.