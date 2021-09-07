Wyoming justice retiring, Gordon to make 1st high court pick

AP Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Michael Davis plans to retire. Chief Justice Kate Fox says Davis plans to retire Jan. 16 after a decade on the state high court. Davis served as chief justice for three years, stepping down from that role July 1. He was a state district judge for four years before being named to the Supreme Court. He previously was an attorney in private practice. He graduated with honors from the University of Wyoming law school in 1980. Gov. Mark Gordon will choose the next justice from a list of three names submitted to him by the state Judicial Nominating Commission.