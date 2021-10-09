Roberts, Air Force beat Wyoming 24-14

AP Wyoming

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Brad Roberts had 33 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown, Haaziq Daniels threw a TD pass and Air Force beat Wyoming 24-14. Daniels finished 7-of-10 passing for 110 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown to Micah Davis that gave Air Force (5-1, 2-1 Mountain West) the lead for good at 21-14 with 5:46 left in the third quarter. Sean Chambers scored on a 1-yard run with 2:39 left in the second quarter for Wyoming (4-1, 0-1) and then threw a 10-yard TD pass to Isaiah Neyor to make it 14-all just before halftime.