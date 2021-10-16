Montana and Wyoming see increase in coal production

BILLING, Mont. (AP) — Coal production has increased in Montana and Wyoming due to demand in the Asia Pacific region. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said coal production increased 2% in Montana and 7% in Wyoming this year compared to the first nine months of 2020. Steve Read of Signal Peak Energy says exports are the primary driver of Montana coal production. Exports of U.S. steam coal, the kind used in power plants and the kind of coal produced in the two states, were up about 47% in the first half of the year compared to the first six months of 2020.