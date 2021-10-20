Montana reaches deal in Colstrip coal ash cleanup dispute

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana has reached a settlement with a coal plant operator that gives the company two years to come up with an alternative plan to clean up coal ash pollution. Ponds meant to contain toxic ash from the Colstrip power plant in southeastern Montana have been leaking for years, contaminating underground water supplies. The settlement announced Tuesday by the Department of Environmental Quality requires plant operator Talen Energy to complete design work over the next two years on a plan to excavate the coal ash and put it into a new landfill. During that period the company can also ask state officials to consider an alternative cleanup plan.