Public comment suspended amid Wyoming library book furor

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Commissioners of a Wyoming county have suspended all in-person public comment at their meetings amid a furor over library books involving sex and LGBTQ issues. Campbell County commissioners in recent months have heard hours of public comment about the books in the teen and children’s sections of the county library in Gillette. Starting with a meeting Tuesday, they suspended public comment at meetings. The Gillette News Record reports the commissioners will still accept letters, emails and phone calls. Commissioner D.G. Reardon said at Tuesday’s meeting that public comments have devolved into “bullying and threatening” commissioners and library officials who have been reviewing objections to the books.