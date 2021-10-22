Skip to Content
New Wyoming COVID-19 hospital high amid low vaccination rate

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The coronavirus has hospitalized more people in Wyoming than at any point in the COVID-19 pandemic. Wyoming hospitals had 249 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, topping the previous high of 247 in November. The vast majority aren’t vaccinated. Unvaccinated people have accounted for 98% of all new cases in Wyoming since May 1. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Wyoming’s surge coincides with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., about 43%. Only West Virginia ranks lower for COVID-19 vaccination. Five Wyoming hospitals have at some point gone into crisis care during the current surge because they lacked resources to care for all patients.

