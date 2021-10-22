Oklahoma slaying leads to arrest of Texans in Wyoming

BLANCHARD, Okla. (AP) — A Texas woman and her adult son have been arrested in Wyoming on murder warrants in connection with the slaying of a man in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 47-year-old Debbie Senft and 26-year-old Zachary Mussett are jailed in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, for the death of Michael “Andy” McGuffee of Blanchard. The OSBI says McGuffee’s body was found in his home Oct. 15 by a relative after McGuffee failed to arrive for work and items missing from the home were later located in a Salina, Kansas, pawn shop. Court records do not list attorneys who could speak on behalf of Senft or Mussett, both from Texarkana, Texas.