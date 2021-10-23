After long absence “dancing birds” return to western Montana

By PERRY BACKUS

Ravalli Republic

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — The dance of the sharp-tailed grouse hasn’t been seen in western Montana for decades after native populations withered and died. Now, biologists, ecologists and volunteers have taken the first step to bring them back. They captured 75 male sharp-tails from eastern Montana for release in three carefully selected sites on the western side of the state. The effort culminates decades of planning, study and hope. The last documented sighting of a sharp-tailed grouse in western Montana was made by a noted ornithologist near Helmville 20 years ago. He saw one bird.