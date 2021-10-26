Wyoming lawmakers to mull penalties for requiring vaccines

By MEAD GRUVER

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 would result in up to $10 million in fines and at least $500,000 in civil damages under bills Wyoming lawmakers will consider in a rare special session that began Tuesday. In all, they plan to look at 20 proposals over the next several days, most seeking to counter President Joe Biden’s plan to require vaccination for many federal and private-sector employees. The House and Senate voted to proceed with the session after rejecting a plan to limit testimony and debate and prohibit bills unrelated to COVID-19 vaccination.