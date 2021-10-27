Wyoming ban on vaccine rules for customers clears hurdle

By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Senate has advanced a bill that would prohibit businesses including insurance companies from singling out customers based on whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. The bill cleared the state Senate on an 18-10 vote Wednesday. It’s among 20 bills in a special session begun Tuesday to counter President Joe Biden’s plan to require vaccination for certain workers in health care. Only a handful of those bills appear headed forward so far. The Senate debated the vaccine-status bill for the first time after changing it to allow insurers to raise premiums for unvaccinated customers and provide other incentives to get the shots.