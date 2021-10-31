Born to climb: Low-key climber tops Glacier’s imposing peaks

By TRISTAN SCOTT

Flathead Beacon

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — For 25 years, Jason Robertson has been quietly pursuing the most challenging routes to Glacier National Park’s 234 listed summits, ascending many of them solo and in winter. Yet amid the bluster of ‘peak-braggers’ on social media, his unparalleled feats have largely flown under the radar. According to climbers who know him, Robertson is one of the most accomplished climbers you’ve never heard of, and he doesn’t mind keeping it that way. . Robertson says his four children, including 3-year-old twins, are a good reminder to be safe in the mountains.