Program offers new path into classroom amid teacher shortage

By DYLAN ANDERSON

Steamboat Pilot & Today

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The pandemic has hit northwest Colorado schools hard, leaving many of them with shortages of teachers. A state-run program offers a new path into the classroom for those without education degrees or teaching licenses to alleviate the shortage. And it’s helping. Some 19 people are teaching in northwest districts this year, nearly double the number last year. Under the alternative license program, someone with a bachelor’s degree who can prove competency in a particular subject can begin teaching right away. Candidates receive additional training throughout the school year, at which time they can by eligible for a formal teacher’s license.