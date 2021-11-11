Death threats, tweets jolt GOP infrastructure supporters

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was 2015 when Congress last approved a major renewal of federal highway and other transportation programs. Back then, the measure passed with decisive majorities of both parties. This year’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill easily cleared the Senate by a 69-13 vote with some GOP support. But the bill crawled through the House last week by a 228-206 margin with just 13 Republican votes. Those 13 GOP members have come under harsh criticism from former President Donald Trump and others. That blowback and the diminished Republican support for the bill illustrate how conservative voices in the GOP have grown louder and have pushed the party rightward, even prompting partisan combat over popular public works projects.