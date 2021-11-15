Biden nominates NLRB board counsel as mine safety chief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee U.S. mine safety is the second straight choice to lead the office from West Virginia. Christopher Williamson was nominated by the president on Friday as assistant secretary for mine, safety and health at the Department of Labor. A native of Dingess in Mingo County, Williamson currently is a senior counsel with the National Labor Relations Board. Williamson previously served on the leadership team at the Mine Safety and Health Administration under President Barack Obama. He also was a legislative assistant to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Williamson’s nomination must be confirmed by the Senate. He would replace David Zatezalo of Wheeling.