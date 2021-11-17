Wyoming company to pay $2M in Yellowstone oil pipeline spill

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Wyoming pipeline company has agreed to a $2 million settlement for damages caused by a crude oil spill that fouled a section of the Yellowstone River in eastern Montana. The 2015 spill was just upstream of Glendive and contaminated the city’s water supply. The agreement announced Wednesday with Bridger Pipeline LLC includes a restoration plan that could include projects to improve aquatic habitat and recreational sites along the Yellowstone. Bridger Pipeline is owned by True Companies of Casper, Wyoming. The spill happened after the pipeline split at a weld. The river was covered with ice at the time and cleanup crews recovered less than 10 percent of the spilled oil.