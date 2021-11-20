Man gets up to 35 years in prison in Cheyenne stabbing case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A man convicted of stabbing his then-girlfriend and causing serious injuries has been sentenced to up to 35 years in prison. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports District Judge Peter Froelicher sentenced Anthony Brassard to 25 to 35 years in prison on Friday. Brassard pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement. Cheyenne Police officers discovered the injured woman on Aug. 30, 2020, when they responded to reports that someone was crying for help from an apartment. Hospital workers later said the woman had lost half of her blood volume and had about 30 cuts and stab wounds.