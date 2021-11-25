Colorado debates bonding for closing, cleaning orphan wells

By JUDITH KOHLER

The Denver Post

DENVER (AP) — Proposed reforms meant to ensure taxpayers don’t get stuck paying to clean up oil and gas sites could actually leave the public open to eventually covering billions of dollars in costs, according to environmentalists and local governments. The Denver Post reports that the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which regulates the industry, is considering new rules to make sure companies have the money to properly close wells, remove equipment and clean up the sites. But the latest draft of the rules is a big step backward, local elected officials, community and environmental activists told the commission in recent hearings.