Montana river level rising after gate on dam repaired

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Workers have repaired a failed gate that releases water from a southern Montana dam, restoring water flow to a river known for its high-quality trout fishing. The gate that lets water out of Hebgen Dam just west of Yellowstone National Park malfunctioned early Tuesday and caused flows into the Madison River to plummet. The low water levels resulted in fish being trapped in side channels that were cut off from the main stem of the river. NorthWestern Energy says the gate was repaired just before midnight Wednesday and water flows were being restored.