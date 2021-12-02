Wyoming governor names state district judge to Supreme Court

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor has appointed a state District Court judge to the state Supreme Court. Judge John G. Fenn has served on the Fourth Judicial District bench for Johnson and Sheridan counties since 2007. He previously was an attorney in private practice in Sheridan. Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday that Fenn’s experience as a judge has earned him respect in Wyoming’s legal community. Fenn replaces Justice Michael Davis, who is retiring. Fenn will join the other four justices on the state high court on Jan. 17, 2022. Fenn holds undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Wyoming.