Officials say hunting wolves from aircraft prohibited

By TOM KUGLIN

Independent-Record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — U.S. and state officials say hunting wolves from aircraft is prohibited under federal law, despite arguments to the contrary from the state of Montana in a lawsuit from environmentalists. U.S. Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Jessica Sutt says federal or state wildlife agents can shoot wolves from aircraft in some circumstances. But she says a person with a hunting license can’t shoot from aircraft under the Airborne Hunting Act of 1972. Montana officials had claimed aerial hunting of wolves was legal under state law in a lawsuit over recently-loosened hunting rules. But Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon later said the practice is prohibited. An Idaho wildlife official also says no aerial wolf hunting is allowed.