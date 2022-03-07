Rand Paul sides with Liz Cheney opponent at Wyoming event

By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is criticizing Liz Cheney, saying the committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is an “abomination” that should be disbanded. Paul spoke in Cheyenne on Monday at a campaign event for Harriet Hageman, a Cheyenne attorney who’s running against Cheney in Wyoming’s upcoming Republican primary. Cheney has become a target within her own party for voting to impeach Donald Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and for being on the House committee investigating it. A Cheney spokesperson says the committee is conducting a nonpartisan investigation into the most serious attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years.