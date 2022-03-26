3 skiers injured in avalanche on Woody Ridge

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Three skiers were injured after being swept downhill in a 400-foot (122-meter) wide avalanche south of Cooke City. That’s according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. A group of six skiers had split into pairs and simultaneously descended three neighboring avalanche paths on the west side of Woody Ridge. About halfway down, the group triggered an avalanche that bridged the three paths. Three skiers were caught and three skiers who watched from safe zones were safe. One was pinned against a tree, another slid into a tree and broke ribs. The third was partially buried. The group rescued the victims within five minutes.