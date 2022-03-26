Cheney at forum: Still a Republican despite GOP votes

By BILLY ARNOLD

Jackson Hole News&Guide

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Liz Cheney says she’s still a Republican and believes in what the Republican Party stands for. Cheney made those remarks at a public forum in Jackson, Wyoming, on Tuesday. The event had to do with U.S. elections and Wyoming’s congresswoman took questions from the audience. The Wyoming GOP has voted to censure Cheney and no longer recognize her as a Republican. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports questions at the event touched on hope, how to fix the country’s partisan divide, and how Americans became so divided over the issue of the 2020 election in the first place.