Grand Teton reverses plan to require photographer permits

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Strong criticism has led Grand Teton National Park to reverse its plan to require portrait photographers to have a permit to take wedding pictures during the upcoming tourist season. The park announced the plan earlier this year, saying wedding photographers taking pictures six designated wedding sites obtain permits and remit at least 3% of their earnings to the park. Smaller weddings and elopements not held at those six designated spots would not be allowed to bring a paid photographer. Media, nature and professional photographers complained, noting that federal law says the park service cannot require a permit for still photography if it takes place where the public is generally allowed.