Feds charge man with kidnapping of Vermonter found dead

By WILSON RING

Associated Press

A Colorado man has been charged with kidnapping a Vermont man whose body was found by the side of the road in the town of Barnet. Federal court documents say Jerry Banks, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was arrested Wednesday in Yellowstone, Wyoming. FBI investigators used cell phone and automobile records to link Banks to the Jan. 6, 2018, kidnapping of a man in Danville. The Vermont State Police reported at the time that 49-year-old Gregory Davis, of Danville, was found shot to death Jan. 7. An attorney for Banks could not be reached.