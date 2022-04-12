Cheney again breaks fundraising record in Wyoming House race

By SAM METZ

Associated Press

Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s campaign says the third-term Wyoming Republican has raised almost $3 million in campaign contributions over the first three months of the midterm election year. Her haul continues a record-breaking fundraising streak as Cheney attempts to defend her seat against Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. Cheney’s criticism of Trump has alienated her from many of her colleagues in the U.S. House and the Wyoming Republican Party. And they’ve made her among the most endangered Republican incumbents facing reelection in 2022. They’ve also allowed her to build a nationwide fundraising network and transformed the race for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat into one of the most closely watched midterm contests.