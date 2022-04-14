Biden ‘cost of carbon’ policy survives another legal hurdle

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An effort by President Joe Biden’s administration to account for potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions when creating rules for pollution-generating industries has survived another court challenge. A federal appeals court in New Orleans on Thursday refused to reconsider its recent ruling reviving the so-called cost of carbon policy. The policy aims to put a dollar value on damage caused by every additional ton of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere. Republicans and business groups have questioned the accuracy of the complex economic models used to determine the cost estimate. Louisiana and nine other states challenged the policy. Louisiana’s attorney general plans an appeal to the Supreme Court.