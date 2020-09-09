Eastern Idaho State Fair hit with wind damage

Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two barns at the Eastern Idaho State Fair took a hit during Labor Day's powerful winds.

The racehorse barn's roof was peeled off, and no horses were in it at the time.

Damage to the barn wasn't discovered until Tuesday morning, but fair workers believe it may have happed around the same time the beef barn lost its roof.

People who witnessed the beef barn's roof come off say it happened in a matter of minutes around 5 p.m. Monday.

Fair organizers had been working hard around COVID-19 to host a small state fair.

They tell us this could have been a greater disaster if it had been a full-fledged state fair.

"We're just so grateful that no one was hurt. That's one of the scariest parts of putting on a fair, to make sure everybody stays safe. When that wind came through here, literally in three minutes, most of the damage was done. And we're grateful for everybody's safety," said Brandon Bird general manager of the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Bird tells us they did have livestock in the beef barn when the roof came off but is grateful that none of the animals were injured.

The animals have been relocated to another barn.

They don't have an estimate on the damages yet but plan to start cleaning and make repairs as an upcoming spring project.

Tuesday is the last day of the state fair.