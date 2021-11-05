Local author becomes finalist for top international writing award

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Brittany Rainsdon has been elected as one of the finalists for the Writers of the Future contest. She won with her science fiction short story called "Half Breed" which features fixing violent tensions between aliens and humans.

Rainsdon is originally from Texas,but has lived in the Snake River Plain for most of her life. She grew up writing throughout her childhood years but actually took a break from it heading into college. During and after college, she focused on studying and becoming a nurse at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg. After a few years of doing nursing, she decided to focus on a new lifestyle that involved being a full-time mother and returning to her love for writing.

The Writers of the Future is an international contest that involves competition between thousands of authors from over one hundred countries. They held their awards ceremony last week in Hollywood. The entire celebration for these authors includes a full week of free training with some of the highest decorated authors in the world. Some of the winners of the contest include future New York Times Best Sellers.

Rainsdon says she focuses on a new story every two to three months and hopes to make writing more of a full-time job into the future.

If you want to read her book to can click here to order it.