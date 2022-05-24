2 hospitalized after crash on US 91

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday at approximately 9:25 a.m., on US 91 at milepost 94, just north of Blackfoot.

Police say a Dodge Ram pickup, driven by a 36-year-old male from Blackfoot, was traveling northbound on US 91, and a Buick Terraza, driven by a 28-year-old female from Shelley, was traveling southbound on US 91. Police said the Buick Terraza appears to have crossed the center line, and the vehicles collided.

ISP said the driver of the Dodge Ram pickup was wearing a seatbelt, and the driver of the Buick Terraza was not.

A ground ambulance transported the male driver, and air ambulance transported the female driver. Both were taken to a local area hospital.

The traffic on US 91 was blocked in both directions for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.