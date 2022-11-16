Blackfoot boil advisory continues

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The boil advisory in Blackfoot continues.

Testing results from samples collected Tuesday returned Wednesday afternoon, and one of eight samples still show total coliform but no E. coli.

The city has sent more samples to the lab and will have results Thursday afternoon.

The city needs two days of negative results to lift the boil advisory.

City crews will continue to flush the waterlines and inject chlorine into the water system.

Just as a reminder, do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. It is not necessary to boil water for showers, wash clothing, etc. if there is no potential to consume the water.

City of Blackfoot Utility Customers need to keep their phone number up to date with City Hall. Call 208-785-8600 x-2 for Utilities.