Blackfoot

Unusual stray pet found in Blackfoot

July 10, 2023 8:14 PM
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot Police found an unusual resident wandering around Blackfoot over the weekend.

A five-foot long python was found slithering across a road near the hospital by a Blackfoot police officer.

The Bingham County Sheriff's Department says if it's your snake, give dispatch a call.

The python is currently with the Blackfoot Animal Shelter. They say if the owner isn't found, they still have the resources to take care of the python.

The Bingham County Sheriff's department says at least it wasn't on a plane.

Stephanie Lucas

