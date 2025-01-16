7-year-old injured in crosswalk accident

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A 7-year-old girl crossing the street was hit by a car Thursday morning.

Blackfoot Police said the accident happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of York Drive and York Circle.

Police said the 7-year-old was heading to school and was crossing York Drive when she was hit.

A 16-year-old girl was driving the car.

The 7-year-old was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver was cited for Obstruction to the Driver’s View or Driving Mechanism.

They said the incident reminds us of the importance of keeping our windshields clear of ice while driving.